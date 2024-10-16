Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Adjustments to Knicks

All Knicks

The New York Knicks are adjusting for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks haven't had much time to make changes to the team after Karl-Anthony Towns arrived in the eleventh hour of the offseason.

After making a trade that wasn't finalized until after training camp began, the Knicks have been laser-focused in trying to build as conducive of an environment for Towns as he hops on board.

Towns says that he is getting acclimated with the team well in his first few weeks with the Knicks.

"Yeah, I mean, these guys make it much easier for me. We’ve got an amazing group of guys in this locker room, super intelligent high IQ guys," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Obviously, the talent speaks for itself so to be able to adjust to this new offense, it is something that’s really been beneficial to have guys like JB. Josh Hart’s been amazing, Mikal. OG has been fantastic. I mean, everybody from the top to the bottom of the roster has been a huge help to me."

The adjusting will be fluid as the season rolls along, just like it would for any team. Towns has been working hard to work quickly in making things work for the Knicks, and that has been noticed by some of his teammates.

“Yeah, [he’s] just figuring it out," Mikal Bridges said. "I know it’s tough, especially when you come to a city like here and they’ve got some home games and the crowd wants you to shoot every time.”

The Knicks aren't paying much attention to what the crowd thinks. They have a vision for Towns and the team is blocking out the noise as best as it can. The team has a vision on how to claim victory, and the sooner it can get Towns locked in on that plan, the more games New York will win.

