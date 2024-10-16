Knicks Could Re-Sign Veteran After Landry Shamet Injury
The New York Knicks won Tuesday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets but may have lost one of their potential depth stars.
Newcomer Landry Shamet endured an apparent shoulder injury during second half play on Tuesday, as he fell to the hardwood in pain while trying to stop a Moussa Diabate drive. Though injury analsys was in the preliminary stages in the aftermath, Shamet's noticeable discomfort does not bear well fov his immediate future.
With that in mind, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley took a look at the team's roster options both internally and abroad considering that Shamet seemed well on his way to a spot in the New York rotation. One choice involves re-adding an old friend to the fold, as Begley hints that Marcus Morris could find his way back to Manhattan.
"If Shamet is out long-term, New York would likely look to sign another veteran player for that 14th spot," Begley said. "Before Shamet’s injury, there was some internal support for adding Marcus Morris Sr., per people familiar with the matter."
"New York signed Morris Sr. to an Exhibit 10 deal prior to training camp. They had to waive Morris Sr. to execute the Towns trade. Morris Sr. then declined a training camp invite from the Knicks. Even after he declined the camp offer, some with the club viewed Morris Sr. as a strong depth piece and a potential in-season addition."
In Knicks lore, Morris is best-known for standing as a silver lining during the shortened 2019-20 season, leading the team in scoring before he was shipped off to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are poised to lose significant shooting if Shamet is out for a while but Morris would provide some undeniable interior panache and experience.
In addition to the idea of a Morris reunion, Begley suggests that the Knicks could also keep a fringe veteran already on their roster, such as Chuma Okeke or T.J. Warren. Any move the Knicks would make would be done with careful financial considerations, as they've managed to stay out of the restrictive second apron despite several high-profile moves.
The Knicks (4-0) will play their final preseason game of the year on Friday night in Washington (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
