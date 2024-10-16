Knicks Reveal Plan for Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks are having to adjust on the fly as they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves just days before the start of training camp.
Towns will have to get acclimated quickly with the Knicks as they can't waste too much time early in the regular season to try and chase a title.
Luckily for Towns and the Knicks, he has familiarity with head coach Tom Thibodeau, who shared with the media some of his expectations for Towns.
“We want him to be Karl. I don’t want to take away from any of the things that he does well. Play off your teammates, understand what they do well and put winning at the forefront," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“As players get older, there’s a better understanding [that] you’re not doing this by yourself. You have to do it together. And I think he’s there now. Obviously a lot different than he was, as anyone would be five, six, seven years ago. I think he’s learned from all of his experiences.”
Towns helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years last spring, and Thibodeau believes he will be able to rely on those experiences to help with the Knicks.
“For all players each year, they’re going to learn and they’re going to grow and their experience teaches them a lot," Thibodeau said. “He sacrificed a lot (in Minnesota). I think he understands the concept of winning. They had a great season last year and I thought he played at a very high level both offensively and defensively."
Sacrificing is an important part of being a big contributor for the Knicks this season, and if Towns is able to do that and focus on winning, he'll fit in well in New York.
