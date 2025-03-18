Knicks Crush Heat as Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns Make History
A scorching second half and history from Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns allowed the New York Knicks to once again douse the Miami Heat.
The Knicks added to Miami misery with a 116-95 victory at Madison Square Garden, dooming the reeling Heat to their eighth consecutive loss. New York, on the other hand, improved to 3-2 in the post-Jalen Brunson era and guaranteed themselves a seed no worse than ninth on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.
With a 13-rebound, 12-point, 11-assist triple double, Hart tied Walt "Clyde" Frazier's franchise record with eight in a single season. Mikal Bridges scored 28 points on 10-of-14 from the field while Karl-Anthony Towns had 23.
Towns scored 15 consecutive points to open the second quarter, leading a New York comeback after they trailed by nine after the opening period. That set a record for most consecutive points scored in a single Knicks since play-by-play starts began recording in 1996-97.
Monday's win also gave the Knicks (43-24) their first season sweep of the hated Heat since 1992-93.
The Knicks now hit the road for their next two, beginning a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
