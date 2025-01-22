Knicks Drawing Comparison to Kansas City Chiefs
OG feels that the New York Knicks resembles football's KC.
While it's fair to critique the Knicks' latest effort, a narrow 99-95 win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets, OG Anunoby felt that the visit to Barclays Center resembled what the Kansas City Chiefs have put forth on the football field in this NFL season.
"I think the good teams win games like that, they find a way to win no matter what," Anunoby said in video from SNY. "You see it in football, the Chiefs, they're always winning no matter what. Good teams do that."
Winners of the last two Super Bowls, the Chiefs have lacked the usual brand of firepower that fans have come to expect from the group led by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. All but three of the 16 wins they have earned this season have come by 10 points or fewer and Mahomes has posted career-worsts in several major categories. The Chiefs' regular season point differential of plus-59 is the worst among NFL teams with three losses or fewer in the post-merger era, the strike-shortened 1982 campaign notwithstanding.
Nonetheless, Kansas City has persisted and found ways to win, as their strengths have emerged at the right times and they take full advantage of their opponents' mistakes. The Chiefs are one of the NFL's last four teams vying for an appearance Super Bowl LIX and they'll face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS) as they seek to become the first team in NFL history to win the Big Game in three consecutive seasons.
The Knicks certainly hope that they can channel the Chiefs' energy, as their recent run of titles (three in the past six seasons) ended a championship drought that dated back to the 1970s. They certainly did so on Tuesday, as a late burst from Jalen Brunson allowed them to pull away from the pesky, shorthanded Nets. Anunoby played his own role in the win, scoring 20 points and swiping three steals as the Knicks (29-16) held their opponent below 100 points for the 11th time this season.
Anunoby and the Knicks' next chance to channel the Chiefs lands on Saturday when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!