New Report Reveals Missed Calls in Knicks, Nets Game
New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets fans likely don't agree on much but the NBA has given them a rare reason for unity after their showdown on Tuesday.
The Last Two-Minute Report from Tuesday's game at Barclays Center, released on Wednesday, has missed incidents that will irk both Knicks and Nets fans. The Knicks prevailed in a 99-95 final after withstanding a late Brooklyn comeback, one that Nets fans will argue was partly hindered by officials' interference.
Brooklyn had taken an 88-87 lead just before the three-minute mark before a brilliant burst from Jalen Brunson put the Knicks back ahead by three in the penultimate minute. Re-acquired Net D'Angelo Russell attempted to tie the game with a three that fell short, but the league ruled that returning Brooklyn franchise face Mikal Bridges should've been charged with a three-free throw shooting foul.
"Bridges moves forwards into Russell, initiating illegal contact to his foot as he elevates for the jump shot attempt," the accompanying analysis reads.
Brunson got the rebound and eventually turned it into an OG Anunoby slam that put the Knicks ahead by five in the final minute. A successful Russell three on the other end extended the game but the Knicks kept their lead when Cameron Johnson's would-be go-ahead tally fell short with just over 15 seconds remaining.
The league hinted that it probably should've been over with before that: seconds before, Brunson missed a would-be dagger via floater but the league said that he was likewise interfered with, as Keon Johnson should've been called for a two-tally shooting foul.
"Johnson makes contact to Brunson's arm, affecting his driving shot attempt," the league said.
While missed calls are likely of no consequence to a Nets group simply counting down the days until the NBA Draft Lottery, the report will likely do nothing to appease Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who called out officials for Tuesday's free throw discrepancy. The Knicks went to the line on 14 occasions while the hosting Nets were awarded 25 attempts.
"I just want consistency," Thibodeau said (h/t SNY). "I don't know what the discrepancy in the free throws was, but it was big and we're attacking the basket. I'm watching [Karl-Anthony Towns] go, I'm watching Jalen and there's contract. There's contact. A foul's a foul. A guy gets fouled, you've got to call it. It's your job."
Officials' first test after Thibodeau's challenge lands on Saturday when the Knicks (29-16) host the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!