Knicks Join Trade Race for Emerging Two-Way Guard

The New York Knicks have entered the bidding for Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis. While Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation and Donte DiVincenzo reunion talks dominate headlines, Ellis represents a lower-cost option to bolster their rotation ahead of the February 5 deadline.

Sean Deveny reporte December 22 that five teams have expressed interest in Ellis, including the Knicks, Lakers, Magic, Heat and Trail Blazers. The 25-year-old guard enters unrestricted free agency this summer, making him an attractive target for contenders seeking perimeter defense without cap complications.

Sacramento is reportedly seeking a protected first-round pick in return, according to The Athletic. The Kings believe Ellis's proven ability from last season justifies the asking price. He shot 43.3% from three-point range while posting elite defensive metrics in 2024-25, including 4.9 deflections per game that ranked in the 98th percentile.

Multiple NBA executives told Heavy Sports that at least half the league has inquired about Ellis. His combination of youth, defensive upside, and cap-friendly $2.3 million salary creates broad appeal. Teams can acquire him without triggering apron restrictions, then retain his Bird rights for a summer extension.

However, Ellis's inconsistent playing time in Sacramento has complicated his trade value. His minutes fluctuate wildly from five to 30 per game under coach Doug Christie. He's averaging 5.3 points on 38.5% shooting this season, down from 8.3 points on better efficiency last year.

Brown's Familiarity Fuels Knicks' Interest

Keon Ellis | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

New York's pursuit stems directly from head coach Mike Brown's history with Ellis. Brown coached the guard in Sacramento for three seasons before his December 2024 firing, then landed the Knicks job in July 2025. At Knicks media day in September, Brown specifically referenced Ellis as an example of his deep rotation philosophy, noting he once started the two-way player late in the season when injuries struck.

The Knicks rank 14th in defensive rating despite their strong 19-8 record. Ellis would provide perimeter defense alongside Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. His career 41% three-point shooting offers floor spacing to complement Karl-Anthony Towns' five-out offensive system.

New York owns Washington's 2026 first-round pick (protected 1-8), which could meet Sacramento's asking price. The challenge is execution. The Knicks sit just $148,000 below the hard cap ceiling, severely limiting trade flexibility. They'd need to move salary to accommodate Ellis, complicating any deal.

Ellis represents a contrasting path for a franchise weighing multiple options. Giannis trade packages would require gutting the roster, while DiVincenzo reunions demand moving rotation pieces like Miles McBride. Ellis offers defensive depth at minimal cost, though competition from the Lakers, Magic, and Heat will test how much teams value specialists on expiring contracts.

