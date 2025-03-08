Lakers’ Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson Swap Jerseys After Knicks Star’s Injury
The New York Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers to start their road trip, but Jalen Brunson did gain a thing or two after the game.
Not only did Brunson earn a gnarly ankle injury that could keep him out of the lineup for a while, but he also got a jersey signed by his friend and former teammate, Luka Doncic.
Doncic and Brunson were both chosen in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic was the No. 3 overall pick out of Real Madrid acquired in a trade while Brunson, a two-time NCAA champion at Villanova, was a second-round pick that has worked his way into the elite point guards in the NBA.
Brunson wouldn't have been able to ascend so high with Doncic as his teammate, but glimpses of his success were seen when the two helped the Mavs reach the Western Conference Finals in 2022, their last season together in Dallas.
That summer, Brunson signed a four-year contract with the Knicks, and the rest was history for New York. Doncic became the official centerpiece of the Mavs, until he wasn't.
Doncic was able to get past the Western Conference Finals with the Mavs last year by beating Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, but Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics were simply too much for Dallas.
Eight months after the NBA Finals, Doncic was shockingly traded to the Lakers. The deal still has sent shockwaves throughout the league, and it led to him and Brunson meeting at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.
The two may now be stars on opposite coasts in the NBA, but their journey began together in the Lone Star State, and it looks like the pair of big-city boys haven't forgotten where they came from.
