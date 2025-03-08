All Knicks

Knicks' OG Anunoby Continues to Shatter Expectations

OG Anunoby is proving his worth for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has continued to impress as he has worked his way throughout his career.

Anunoby, 27, was the No. 23 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft and he was part of the group that helped win the organization a title in 2019. Now, Anunoby is a key contributor for the Knicks, who are in the mix to make it deep in the Eastern Conference playoffs once again.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley re-drafted the 2017 NBA Draft class, where Anunoby came in at No. 9.

"If upside mattered more to this re-draft, Anunoby would slot even higher. Since this is more about reflection than projection, though, his availability issues stop that from happening," Buckley writes.

"While this could change this season, he has only hit the 70-game mark once and topped 50 games in only one of the previous four campaigns."

"When he plays, though, he could be the NBA's most versatile defender, and he probably scores too much to be labeled a three-and-D wing. Since the start of 2022-23, he has poured in a healthy 16.1 points per night on an efficient 48/37.9/80.4 shooting," he continued.

Those taken before Anunoby were his teammate Josh Hart, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.

Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season for the Knicks, his first full campaign in New York.

The more Anunoby proves why the Knicks signed him to a five-year, $212.5 million contract, the better off New York will be in the long run.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News