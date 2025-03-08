Knicks' OG Anunoby Continues to Shatter Expectations
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has continued to impress as he has worked his way throughout his career.
Anunoby, 27, was the No. 23 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft and he was part of the group that helped win the organization a title in 2019. Now, Anunoby is a key contributor for the Knicks, who are in the mix to make it deep in the Eastern Conference playoffs once again.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley re-drafted the 2017 NBA Draft class, where Anunoby came in at No. 9.
"If upside mattered more to this re-draft, Anunoby would slot even higher. Since this is more about reflection than projection, though, his availability issues stop that from happening," Buckley writes.
"While this could change this season, he has only hit the 70-game mark once and topped 50 games in only one of the previous four campaigns."
"When he plays, though, he could be the NBA's most versatile defender, and he probably scores too much to be labeled a three-and-D wing. Since the start of 2022-23, he has poured in a healthy 16.1 points per night on an efficient 48/37.9/80.4 shooting," he continued.
Those taken before Anunoby were his teammate Josh Hart, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.
Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season for the Knicks, his first full campaign in New York.
The more Anunoby proves why the Knicks signed him to a five-year, $212.5 million contract, the better off New York will be in the long run.
