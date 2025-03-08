Knicks' Struggles vs. NBA's Elite Explained
The New York Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA, but as of late, they have been defined more by their struggles than their triumphs.
The Knicks are 0-7 against teams with a better record than them, a group made up of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN insider Chris Herring spoke to a scout, who gave some reasoning as to why the Knicks have struggled against the other top-four teams in the NBA.
"At the root of it all, it's math," an Eastern Conference scout told Herring.
"They're really efficient, and will win a ton of games. But the [3-point] volume isn't enough to beat the Clevelands and the Bostons. Especially when you also factor in that the Knicks are [offensive] rebounding and getting to the line a lot less than last year's team did."
The Knicks were successful last season, but they felt the need to make some changes due to injuries and opportunities. While trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns raises the ceiling for the Knicks, especially on the offensive end of the floor, it changes the defensive machinations of the team, and New York has been unable to adjust on the fly.
Losing Donte DiVincenzo in the Towns trade is also part of why the Knicks have struggled, especially when it comes to the three-point volume. If the Knicks can find ways for OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson (when healthy) and Bridges to shoot more from distance, that could close the gap between them and the other East contenders.
That could make the Knicks competitive in some games against them in a potential playoff series, but beating one or both of these teams four times in the postseason should still be considered a tall task for New York.
