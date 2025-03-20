Report: Knicks Sign PJ Tucker to Another 10-Day Deal
On the first day of spring, the New York Knicks' transactional groundhog has reportedly brought about 10 more days of P.J. Tucker.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks are set to sign Tucker to another 10-day deal, extending his stay in Manhattan. Tucker joined the Knicks earlier this month and made his metropolitan debut on Wednesday night in the final stages of a 120-105 defeat in San Antonio.
Though he has played sparingly, the 39-year-old Tucker has gained a cult following of sorts among Knicks fans for his animated antics on the bench and appreciation of New York basketball history. the 35th overall pick of the 2006 draft wore Allan Houston's signature sneakers when he first leaped onto the Knicks roster and fans eagerly chanted to see Tucker take the floor during New York's blowout win over Miami on Monday night.
"It’s always good to have vets and like-minded guys that just have each other’s back," Tucker said of his role, per Bondy upon his original signing. "That’s what really makes a team strong — just knowing that they have people there and I support you whether you’re playing good or bad. We’re in it together.”
Tucker will thus likely be back on the bench as the Knicks (43-25) engage in the latter part of a speedy road trip on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
