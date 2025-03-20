Knicks G League Club Sets Team, Personal History
Amidst the chaos in Manhattan, the New York Knicks have found some peace upstate.
The Knicks' G League club in Westchester put forth one of its most special efforts of the season on Wednesday night: not only did it set a franchise record for most successful three-point tries in a single half (16) against the College Park Skyhawks but rookie draft pick Kevin McCullar Jr. posted the first triple-double of his professional career with 20 points and 10 assists and rebounds each.
Westchester (18-12) won Wednesday's game by a 138-123 final as it attempts to close in on a G League playoff spot. The efforts of McCullar, the 56th pick of last June's draft, have played a big part in the late surge.
Though he has struggled to rediscover his shooting game from the field (just over 37 percent in 10 appearances), McCullar is a plus-35 over the last two games and has reached double-figures on five occasions.
McCullar had missed most of this season, including the entirety of training camp and Westchester's December run at an in-season title, with a knee injury that ate away at his final college days at Kansas. He previously established himself as a strong two-way threat at both Lawrence and Texas Tech, as he concluded his career with All-American honors.
McCullar was one of three Westchester reps to score at least 20 points on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks' prospects: Moses Brown paired 21 with 17 rebounds in a double-double effort while McCullar's draft classmate Pacome Dadiet also tallied 20.
As part of the historic triple tally, Johnny Davis led the Knicks' scorers with five while five others, including McCullar and Dadiet, had at least three. Former Westchester mainstay Jacob Toppin had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double for College Park in defeat.
Westchester's push to the postseason continues on Thursday when they face another challenge from College Park (7 p.m. ET, NBAGLeague.com).
