Knicks Newest Star Has Been Pleasant Surprise
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is thriving in his first season with the team.
With the team approaching the halfway point in the year, Towns has emerged as an All-Star for the Knicks and has transformed how the team operates. The former No. 1 overall pick from a decade ago is averaging 25.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game in his first year with the Knicks.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst have listed Towns as one of the eight biggest surprises of the league during the first half of the year.
"After coming home to New York in a blockbuster trade on the eve of training camp, Towns has been better than anyone could've expected. He's averaging more than 25 points on a career-high 55% shooting, while leading the league in rebounding and helping drive New York to the league's No. 3-ranked offense. And while it's not exactly applicable to how he's playing in New York, his loss in Minnesota has also been palpably felt," ESPN writes.
One scout told ESPN that Towns is "everything the Knicks were hoping for and more, and his absence has left a larger hole than the Wolves would've ever thought." He also admitted that the Knicks have already won the Towns trade.
The Knicks still have a long way to go to get to where they want to be, but if things continue to go in the direction with Towns, the team could have a lot to play for in the latter half of the year.
Towns and the Knicks are back in action tonight on the second half of a back-to-back as they take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden.
