Landry Shamet, Knicks Best Brooklyn Backups in Finale
Broadway, of course, is nothing without its understudies and the New York Knicks' bunch proved to be up to the task on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn.
With their primary men serving as spectators, the Knicks closed this regular season on a relative high note, as they bested the Brooklyn Nets' backups by a 113-105 final at Barclays Center. Landry Shamet built a game-best 29-point tally with seven three-pointers while Cameron Payne put up 21.
Shamet's scoring output is officially the largest from a Knicks coming off the bench this season, as he immediately entered the game after tip-off in relief of Mikal Bridges.
Bridges was the only regular Knicks starter to get any time on Sunday, as OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns (as well as backup center Mitchell Robinson) all rested in anticipation of the coming playoff trip. Bridges immediately committed a foul and fled to the bench, allowing him to extend his consecutive games streak to 556. With his official check-in, Bridges became the first Knicks to start all 82 games in a single year since Robin Lopez in 2015-16.
There was little on the line on Sunday, as the Knicks (51-31) were already locked into the third seed on the Eastern playoff bracket entering Brooklyn. The second unit nonetheless put up an inspiring effort as many reserves took advantage of extended opportunities: Precious Achiuwa scored 18 points while rookie Kevin McCullar pulled in eight rebounds.
The Knicks' first-round schedule is expected to be released later on Sunday.
