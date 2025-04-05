12 Guests We'd Like to See on Knicks Roommates Show
The New York Knicks' "Roommates" are taking up a permanent residency on the digital airwaves.
The "Roommates Show," hosted by Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and their mutual friend and entrepreneur Matt Hillman, is closing in on 50 episodes after its latest release on Thursday. Episode 47 featuring rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is the newest entry, one that surfaces after the trio went solo amidst dealing with the Knicks' stretch run and Brunson's continued rehab from an ankle injury that has kept him out for a month.
While the trio has proven equally captivating on its own, they've welcomed in some of the most popular names in sports, entertainment, media, and, of course, the Knicks to their studio. With a milestone closing in, we at Knicks on SI ponder one question: who's next?
OG Anunoby
Anunoby is the only member of the Knicks' starting five that has yet to appear on the program: there are obviously the two hosts that need no introduction, Karl-Anthony Towns showed up shortly after the famous traded that brought him over from Minnesota, and Mikal Bridges was, in fact, the very first guest in episode two. Anunoby's unfazed nature could make for a short episode, but there's no doubt that Knick fans would eat up an hour of Hart trying to break his teammate out of his shell.
Justin Bieber
The Canada-born Bieber would probably be more at home when the New York Rangers play, but the pop star has a special connection to one of the Roommates: with hardly a concern for the eyebrows it raised, Brunson has freely admitted that he has used Bieber bars to get pumped before games, a tradition said to have begun during his championship days at Villanova. Having Brunson meet his pregame hero — with an amused Hart looking on — would be a treat.
Timothee Chalamet
Having a gained a reputation for starring in Oscar bait films like "A Complete Unknown", the NYC native Chalamet tapped into the bank of sports fans with an impressive appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay." That yielded past examples of his metropolitan ball knowledge and Karl-Anthony Towns later gifted him his game jersey amidst his award season campaign earlier this year. Hart, a confessed candy connoisseur, might take particular interest in his starring role in the 2023 film "Wonka," which saw Chalamet take over over the titular chocolatier's top hat from the late Gene Wilder.
Larry David
Alas, it's too late for Brunson and Hart to appear on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which ended its near-quarter-century run on HBO last spring. But the eternal curmudgeon David, a lifelong Knicks fan, and his nitpicking personality would no doubt make a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good foil to the optimistic and laid-back realm of the Roommates, which previously welcomed his HBO Sunday staples Edie Falco and Jerry Ferrara.
Luka Doncic
In one of the program's most famous episodes, Brunson came face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen) with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in their most extensive public conversation since Brunson escaped to New York in 2022. Doncic, a close friend of Brunson's from their shared time as Mavericks, has likewise left North Texas, albeit through one of the most controversial trades in recent memory. A newly-minted Los Angeles Laker, Doncic has been mostly mum on the circumstances that moved him further west but would perhaps open up to his contemporaries Brunson and Hart.
Sabrina Ionescu
The paths of Brunson and Ionescu, New York's other backcourt savior, have crossed on several occasions through events like Team USA prep and All-Star Weekend in 2023, which saw the duo rep the tri-state area from deep. College basketball fans have certainly had their fill of Brunson and Ionescu over tournament season, as the two have respectively repped AT&T and Home Depot in several in-game advertisements.
A meeting of metropolitan minds would serve as an intriguing olive branch for Manhattan and Brooklyn (even if one is hardly needed considering most Knicks likely kept their rooting interests with Ionescu's Liberty following their sale from Knicks to Brooklyn Nets ownership). Ionescu's growing portfolio would also be a conversation worth having on Hillman's end, especially with the economics of women's basketball prevailing as a recurring talking point in sports business.
Jerry Jones
It's perhaps surprising that Brunson and Hart haven't gotten anyone from their respective favorite NFL teams (the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders) to come on the show, especially after their famous meeting in the most recent NFC Championship Game. To save any potential civil war (and account for the fact that New York Giants legend Eli Manning came on a live edition of the show during Fanatics Fest over the summer), it might be best to invite a common, if not intriguing, enemy in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Though the Cowboys have struggled to live up to their championship reputation in recent years, Jones' business acumen can't be denied, which would be prime real estate for an entrepreneur like Hillman.
Michael Jordan
The "Roommates" are all big fans of "Space Jam," having previously had Jordan and Bugs Bunny's co-star (and, sure, Knicks legend) Patrick Ewing talk about his time shooting the 1996 film on a prior episode. Bringing His Airness on the program would also provide a unique redemptive opportunity for Brunson, who infamously rejected a Jordan signature on his own No. 23/MJ threads as a youth, fearing that it would "mess up" the garment.
Spike Lee
So many MSG court side, renowned regulars (i.e. Chris Rock, Ben Stiller) have joined the trio that it's shocking that Lee hasn't had his own episode yet. The lauded director previously presented Brunson and Hart with a net from the Knicks' 1970 championship run at Fanatics Fest in August, one that briefly held several shots fired by prior guest Walt "Clyde" Frazier in his epic Game 7 performance that saw him earn 36 points and 19 assists in the Game 7 victory over the Lakers.
Reggie Miller
If Lee is going to come aboard, why not his mortal enemy Miller, his co-combatant in a series of verbal battles staged amidst the Knicks and Indiana Pacers' playoff rivalry at the turn-of-the-century? Relations between Lee and Miller have reportedly softened with age but Hart reignited Miller's metropolitan vendetta during last postseason's get-together with the modern Pacers, drawing the former three-point king's humored wrath when he happily informed him that MSG was engaged in an anti-Miller Time chant. Miller, alas, got the last laugh when the Pacers clinched the series in seven games. Hart's unsavory review of Indianapolis would also no doubt cause a stirring debate.
Leon Rose
The Roommates have been racking up interviews with their bosses like Infinity Stones: Knicks owner James Dolan stopped by quite recently, they got Tom Thibodeau to join last summer, and even the eternally stoic Jay Wright, their head coach at Villanova, was interviewed by his former proteges. Why not get Rose — Brunson's godfather and the man who convinced the Portland Trail Blazers to accept the services of Cam Reddish for those of Hart — to enter the proverbial hot seat? The stories Rose could share about the family wouldn't be limited to Jalen, as he previously served as his father and previous Roommates guest Rick's agent during the elder Brunson's playing career.
Kevin Willard
Speaking of bosses, Willard is the second man to succeed Wright at Villanova following Kyle Neptune's ousting at the end of this past regular season. Willard (who previously received a vote of confidence from Hart) may have addressed any lingering friction from his controversial departure from Maryland in his first press conference in blue but he can perhaps truly speak out in the relaxed realm of the Roommates, who are no doubt eager to see what their alma mater is working with as it enters a new era.
