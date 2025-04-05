All Knicks

12 Guests We'd Like to See on Knicks Roommates Show

The "Roommates Show," hosted by two New York Knicks stars, is closing in on 50 episodes.

The New York Knicks' "Roommates" are taking up a permanent residency on the digital airwaves.

The "Roommates Show," hosted by Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and their mutual friend and entrepreneur Matt Hillman, is closing in on 50 episodes after its latest release on Thursday. Episode 47 featuring rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is the newest entry, one that surfaces after the trio went solo amidst dealing with the Knicks' stretch run and Brunson's continued rehab from an ankle injury that has kept him out for a month.

While the trio has proven equally captivating on its own, they've welcomed in some of the most popular names in sports, entertainment, media, and, of course, the Knicks to their studio. With a milestone closing in, we at Knicks on SI ponder one question: who's next?

OG Anunoby
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby

Anunoby is the only member of the Knicks' starting five that has yet to appear on the program: there are obviously the two hosts that need no introduction, Karl-Anthony Towns showed up shortly after the famous traded that brought him over from Minnesota, and Mikal Bridges was, in fact, the very first guest in episode two. Anunoby's unfazed nature could make for a short episode, but there's no doubt that Knick fans would eat up an hour of Hart trying to break his teammate out of his shell.

Justin Bieber
Feb 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team Matthews celebrity captain Justin Bieber looks on during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Justin Bieber

The Canada-born Bieber would probably be more at home when the New York Rangers play, but the pop star has a special connection to one of the Roommates: with hardly a concern for the eyebrows it raised, Brunson has freely admitted that he has used Bieber bars to get pumped before games, a tradition said to have begun during his championship days at Villanova. Having Brunson meet his pregame hero — with an amused Hart looking on — would be a treat.

Timothee Chalamet
Dec 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Film actor Timothee Chalamet attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Timothee Chalamet

Having a gained a reputation for starring in Oscar bait films like "A Complete Unknown", the NYC native Chalamet tapped into the bank of sports fans with an impressive appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay." That yielded past examples of his metropolitan ball knowledge and Karl-Anthony Towns later gifted him his game jersey amidst his award season campaign earlier this year. Hart, a confessed candy connoisseur, might take particular interest in his starring role in the 2023 film "Wonka," which saw Chalamet take over over the titular chocolatier's top hat from the late Gene Wilder.

Larry David
Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American comedian and producer Larry David walks to his court side seat before a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Larry David

Alas, it's too late for Brunson and Hart to appear on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which ended its near-quarter-century run on HBO last spring. But the eternal curmudgeon David, a lifelong Knicks fan, and his nitpicking personality would no doubt make a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good foil to the optimistic and laid-back realm of the Roommates, which previously welcomed his HBO Sunday staples Edie Falco and Jerry Ferrara.

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson
Dec 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic

In one of the program's most famous episodes, Brunson came face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen) with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in their most extensive public conversation since Brunson escaped to New York in 2022. Doncic, a close friend of Brunson's from their shared time as Mavericks, has likewise left North Texas, albeit through one of the most controversial trades in recent memory. A newly-minted Los Angeles Laker, Doncic has been mostly mum on the circumstances that moved him further west but would perhaps open up to his contemporaries Brunson and Hart.

Sabrina Ionescu
Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sabrina Ionescu

The paths of Brunson and Ionescu, New York's other backcourt savior, have crossed on several occasions through events like Team USA prep and All-Star Weekend in 2023, which saw the duo rep the tri-state area from deep. College basketball fans have certainly had their fill of Brunson and Ionescu over tournament season, as the two have respectively repped AT&T and Home Depot in several in-game advertisements.

A meeting of metropolitan minds would serve as an intriguing olive branch for Manhattan and Brooklyn (even if one is hardly needed considering most Knicks likely kept their rooting interests with Ionescu's Liberty following their sale from Knicks to Brooklyn Nets ownership). Ionescu's growing portfolio would also be a conversation worth having on Hillman's end, especially with the economics of women's basketball prevailing as a recurring talking point in sports business.

Jerry Jones
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones

It's perhaps surprising that Brunson and Hart haven't gotten anyone from their respective favorite NFL teams (the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders) to come on the show, especially after their famous meeting in the most recent NFC Championship Game. To save any potential civil war (and account for the fact that New York Giants legend Eli Manning came on a live edition of the show during Fanatics Fest over the summer), it might be best to invite a common, if not intriguing, enemy in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Though the Cowboys have struggled to live up to their championship reputation in recent years, Jones' business acumen can't be denied, which would be prime real estate for an entrepreneur like Hillman.

Michael Jordan
October 18, 1984; New York, NY, USA; Michael Jordan, 23, sets up Bull's offense against the Knicks during an exhibition game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Carmine Galasso/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK / NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWOR

Michael Jordan

The "Roommates" are all big fans of "Space Jam," having previously had Jordan and Bugs Bunny's co-star (and, sure, Knicks legend) Patrick Ewing talk about his time shooting the 1996 film on a prior episode. Bringing His Airness on the program would also provide a unique redemptive opportunity for Brunson, who infamously rejected a Jordan signature on his own No. 23/MJ threads as a youth, fearing that it would "mess up" the garment.

Spike Lee
Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Spike Lee attends the game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spike Lee

So many MSG court side, renowned regulars (i.e. Chris Rock, Ben Stiller) have joined the trio that it's shocking that Lee hasn't had his own episode yet. The lauded director previously presented Brunson and Hart with a net from the Knicks' 1970 championship run at Fanatics Fest in August, one that briefly held several shots fired by prior guest Walt "Clyde" Frazier in his epic Game 7 performance that saw him earn 36 points and 19 assists in the Game 7 victory over the Lakers.

Reggie Miller
Dec 29, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player and TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller during the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reggie Miller

If Lee is going to come aboard, why not his mortal enemy Miller, his co-combatant in a series of verbal battles staged amidst the Knicks and Indiana Pacers' playoff rivalry at the turn-of-the-century? Relations between Lee and Miller have reportedly softened with age but Hart reignited Miller's metropolitan vendetta during last postseason's get-together with the modern Pacers, drawing the former three-point king's humored wrath when he happily informed him that MSG was engaged in an anti-Miller Time chant. Miller, alas, got the last laugh when the Pacers clinched the series in seven games. Hart's unsavory review of Indianapolis would also no doubt cause a stirring debate.

Leon Rose
Aug 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) and guard Evan Fournier (13) pose for a photo with team president Leon Rose (left) and head coach Tom Thibodeau (middle) and general manager Scott Perry (right) during their introductory press conference at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Leon Rose

The Roommates have been racking up interviews with their bosses like Infinity Stones: Knicks owner James Dolan stopped by quite recently, they got Tom Thibodeau to join last summer, and even the eternally stoic Jay Wright, their head coach at Villanova, was interviewed by his former proteges. Why not get Rose — Brunson's godfather and the man who convinced the Portland Trail Blazers to accept the services of Cam Reddish for those of Hart — to enter the proverbial hot seat? The stories Rose could share about the family wouldn't be limited to Jalen, as he previously served as his father and previous Roommates guest Rick's agent during the elder Brunson's playing career.

Kevin Willard
Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Kevin Willard reacts during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kevin Willard

Speaking of bosses, Willard is the second man to succeed Wright at Villanova following Kyle Neptune's ousting at the end of this past regular season. Willard (who previously received a vote of confidence from Hart) may have addressed any lingering friction from his controversial departure from Maryland in his first press conference in blue but he can perhaps truly speak out in the relaxed realm of the Roommates, who are no doubt eager to see what their alma mater is working with as it enters a new era.

