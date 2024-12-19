Knicks Broadcaster Reaches Another Milestone
Even on New York Knick off days, one franchise staple continues to rack up the high-scoring milestones.
Longtime Knicks broadcaster Kenny Albert racked up the specialist kind of mileage in the Motor City on Wednesday: Albert's call of the National Hockey League tilt between the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers for TNT was his 500th national television broadcast.
Per Un/Necessary Sports Research, Albert becomes just the fourth man to call at least half a thousand NHL games on American airwaves, joining Mike "Doc" Emrick, Gary Thorne, and Dave Strader.
It's the latest accomplishment in the decorated career of Albert, who serves as the part-time television play-by-play voice of the Knicks on MSG Network. Earlier this season, Albert also became the first to reach 500 NFL games with a single network, doing so for Fox Sports in October. Albert has been with NFL on Fox since its inception in 1994.
New Yorkers of many ages have enjoyed the narration of Albert, the son of metropolitan broadcasting legend Marv. In addition to his Knicks duties, Albert is also the primary radio voice of the New York Rangers on ESPN New York.
Albert's work with TNT and previously NBC allowed him to call televised Stanley Cup showdowns in 2021 and 2023 but the Gotham triumphs are particularly special to him.
"In hockey, I’ve had the good fortune to call 10 Stanley Cup Finals," Albert mentioned to Carol Schram of The Hockey News, revealing that the final game of the 1994 series between the Rangers and Vancouver Canucks stands as his favorite. "Eight on the radio side, including 2014 when the Rangers made it, and two on the TV side. So the 1994 Game 7, it was devastating [when the Rangers lost Game 6] in Vancouver, but having the opportunity to call [Game 7] and the Rangers, my hometown team, winning the Cup. I'm on the call on radio."
Time will tell when Albert is back on the Knicks' mike but his next big event is destined for New Year's Eve, as he'll call the NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field. In the meantime, Albert will return to the gridiron on Sunday to call the NFL clash between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
