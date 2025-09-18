Knicks Lose Out on Free Agent Target
The New York Knicks are sitting back as one of their tryouts joins another team, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"Guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management tells ESPN. Smith reunites with the franchise that drafted him No. 9 overall in 2017 and now he'll compete in training camp in Dallas," Charania tweeted.
The Knicks were eyeing a possible return with Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, as recent as this week. The Knicks brought him in for a workout and he scrimmaged in the team facility with other members of the organization and training camp hopefuls.
However, Smith is returning to the Dallas Mavericks, where he began his career.
Instead of signing Smith, the Knicks decided to target veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews while re-signing incumbent depth star Landry Shamet to round out their free agency backcourt for training camp.
Smith, 27, came to the Knicks in 2019 after things didn't work out with the Mavericks. He was trapped behind Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the guard rotation, so he was traded to the Knicks along with DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round draft picks in the infamous deal that sent Kristaps Porziņģis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to the Mavs.
Smith tried to be the starting point guard in New York, but with Elfrid Payton and Immanuel Quickley ahead of him on the depth chart, he asked to join the Knicks' G League club in Westchester. Shortly after that, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons for Derrick Rose.
Smith averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists in 58 appearances across three seasons with the Knicks.
Since his time with the Knicks, Smith has bounced around the league, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets. Last year, he played with Real Madrid, but now he is hoping to get back in the NBA, this time back where it all started with the Mavericks.
