Knicks Make Two Center Signings
New York Knicks old and new headline the latest roster update from SNY’s Ian Begley.
A busy day of packing the camp roster continued, as Begley stayed that the Knicks would add center Trey Jemison III and Kevin McCullar Jr. on two-way contracts.
"Knicks and Trey Jemison III have reached agreement on a two-way contact, per SNY sources. Jemison III, a 6-11 270-pound big man, gives the Knicks added front-court depth. Knicks will enter training camp with one open two-way spot. Kevin McCullar Jr. is expected to come back on a two-way. Teams can carry a maximum of 3 players on two-way deals," Begley tweeted.
Two-way deals are extended to players with less than four years of NBA experience and allow such signers to spend their time between the big club and the NBA G League. Their NBA tenure cannot exceed 50 games and they cannot partake in playoff games unless their contract is converted to a conventional deal.
Teams get theee two-way deals each and the Knicks will go into camp with one available.
Jemison is the latest name added to the New York frontcourt tryouts, joining a group that also features veterans Alex Len and Tosan Evbuomwan, as well as Mohammad Diawara, the 51st overall pick in the most recent NBA Draft.
The Clemson/UAB alum spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 points in just over 10 minutes a game. He soon has also repped the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies since entering the Association as undrafted free agent in 2023.
Jemison will be joined in the two-way brotherhood by McCullar, one of threesecond-round picks the Knicks welcomed in during the 2024 draft. The Texas Tech/Kansas alum missed most of his freshman tour with an injury held over from college but was able to appear during Westchester’s G League playoff run while also making four Manhattan appearances that allowed him to score his first Association points.
In White Plains, McCullar averaged 11.6 points, as well as over four assists and rebounds each in 13 showings.
The Knicks have certainly kept busy in September, as insider project that they’ll have at least 20 names to work with once training camp tips off at the practice facility in Tarrytown. New York confirmed several two-way and Exhibit 10 deals throughout this week, including those of McCullar’s fellow backcourt men Malcolm Brogdon, Landry, Matt Ryan, and more.
