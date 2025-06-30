Knicks Linked to Veteran Guards in Free Agency
The New York Knicks are getting a chance to negotiate with some free agents this offseason, where they hope to make the jump needed to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
The Knicks were just two wins away from achieving that goal this year, but they fell short to the Indiana Pacers, who they also faced in the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks aren't far off from their goal, likely needing one or two more pieces to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. That's why ESPN insider Chris Herring thinks the Knicks should sign a shooting guard with 3-point and veteran expertise in free agency.
"Use the $5.7 million exception, but potentially stay just below the second apron, to land a player," Herring wrote.
"Perhaps that means adding a sharpshooter such as Luke Kennard or a wing like Bruce Brown, players good enough to start but who could just as easily come off the bench. Separately, but related: The team must figure out a way forward with Bridges, who is eligible for an extension. How high are the Knicks willing to go on a new deal for him? And is there a world where dealing him for additional roster depth makes sense?"
Brown, who turns 29 in August, played in 41 games for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans last season. He averaged 8.3 points per game, but he is only two years removed from averaging 11.5 points per game on the Denver Nuggets when they won the NBA Finals.
Kennard, 29, made 65 appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 8.9 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Free agency negotiations are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.
