Recurring Knicks Forward Dispels Tom Thibodeau Narrative
Like The Fast and the Furious before them, Tom Thibodeau's teams, including his New York Knicks squads, ran on the concept of family.
So claimed longtime Thibodeau protege Taj Gibson, who dispelled the notion of the ousted Thibodeau being a relative recluse during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
"One thing about Tom, he may be hard-nosed, he wants the best out of his players, but he's a player's guy, he's a player's coach," Gibson told hosts Brian Geltzeiler and Sam Mitchell. "He's going to ask you how you're feeling ... He gives days off every other day. He's completely changed, a totally different person."
"He likes to go through stuff with his people," Gibson continued. "Once you go through anything with him, you're locked in for life ... The team and the players are his family. Once you go through something with him, once you finally get to know him, you can't get him to stop talking to you."
It's safe to say that Gibson, a tenured NBA veteran currently stationed with the Charlotte Hornets, has wedged his way into Thibodeau' extended family. The 2009 draftee has spent most of his career under Thibodeau's watch, which includes three seasons with the Knicks (2020-22, 2023-24).
Few, thus, are more qualified to speak on Thibodeau's behind-the scenes workings, especially after the two previously collaborated in Chicago and Minnesota.
Thibodeau certainly went through his share of trials in Manhattan en route to placing fourth on the all-time Knicks coaching wins list. It did seem to work, as he helped thrust the Knicks back into Association relevancy to the tune of playoff appearances in all but one of his five years at the helm, ending with the franchise's first Eastern Conference Finals showing in a quarter-century.
While Thibodeau's seemingly eternally stoic demeanor and propensity to play his starters massive minutes have rubbed plenty the wrong way, he has no doubt won his share of supporters in New York and beyond.
