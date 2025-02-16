Mac McClung Ties Knicks' Nate Robinson's Slam Dunk Record
Former New York Knicks dunk star Nate Robinson has some company.
McClung once again rose from the G League to take over All-Star Saturday, winning his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest at Chase Center. The 26-year-old joins Robinson as the only three-time winner of the event as well its first earner of a three-peat. Robinson repped the Knicks in each of his three victories in 2006, 2009, and 2010.
Thus continues the legend of McClung, who has but five NBA appearances to his name despite his prowess in the annual mid-winter showcase. McClung is currently working on a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic and their NBA G League club in Osceola.
A collegiate protege of Patrick Ewing at Georgetown University, McClung bested rookie Stephon Castle for his latest triumph. For his first dunk, McClung channeled his inner Blake Griffin, evolving on the 2011 champion's victorious slam by taking a ball offered to him through the sunroof of a Kia. That was more than enough to grant McClung entry to round two, where he would face Stephon Castle (San Antonio) after Matas Buzelis (Chicago) and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee) were eliminated.
Part two saw McClung accept a ball from someone wearing the jersey of fellow Orlando dunking legend Aaron Gordon, who controversially finished second to Zach LaVine in the 2016 edition. McClung's passer was also spinning on a platform, which proved to be no deterrent for the G League sensation.
Though rookie Stephon Castle (Stephon Castle) gave McClung a challenge, he sealed the deal with a perfect finale that enlisted 6-11 Cleveland All-Star Evan Mobley's assistance. With Mobley upping his size by standing on a platform, McClung leaped, took the ball from Mobley's grasp, used it to tap the rim before landing the victorious slam that sent the Bay Area into hysterics.
It was a victorious night for Mobley, who previously united with Cavaliers teammate Donovan Mitchell to prevail in the Skills Competition, the first event of the evening.
All-Star Weekend wraps up with the main event on Sunday, which will feature the talents of current Knicks Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineups (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
