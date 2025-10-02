Malcolm Brogdon Could Push Knicks Guard Off Roster
New York Knicks guard Malcolm Brogdon is on a non-guaranteed contract, but he has a very good chance to make the roster.
If Brogdon makes the team, the chances for second-year pro Tyler Kolek will diminish. The Athletic insider James Edwards III looks into the possibility of the Knicks trading Kolek.
"With Brogdon in the fold, there doesn’t appear to be much of a role for Kolek, the second-year point guard, this season," Edwards wrote.
"Kolek did a great job of taking care of the ball and being a setup man in his minimal minutes as a rookie, but his 3-point shooting hasn’t translated in the pros yet, and he’s undersized on the defensive end."
"Kolek, who is 24, might be the most obvious candidate to move from a roster construction standpoint, but in talking to some teams around the league, I’m not sure there is much, if any, value there at this point."
The Knicks acquired Kolek, the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, for three future first-round picks, so it's clear the team saw a lot of value in him. However, he didn't showcase much in his rookie year with the Knicks.
Kolek played in just 41 games for the Knicks, mostly in garbage time, averaging two points per game. He spent a good chunk of his rookie year in the G League, where he was named G League Winter Showcase MVP, leading the Knicks to a championship.
While he has a lot of accolades in the G League, he is also viewed as a 24-year-old point guard with 41 games of NBA experience on a team trying to win a championship. The Knicks are looking for players that can win a ring now and Kolek doesn't quite fit that build as much as Brogdon does.
The Knicks may want to keep Kolek for his future value, but given the moves the team has made during the offseason, it spells a goodbye for the former Marquette point guard if he doesn't have a training camp that proves he belongs.
