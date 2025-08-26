Mega Trade Proposal Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks
The New York Knicks are a team looking to make a big splash in the trade market.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey proposed a five-team mock trade that brings Giannis Antetokounmpo to the New York Knicks, while Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the Miami Heat and Tyler Kolek goes to the Utah Jazz. The Knicks also send a 2026 first-round pick and two swaps to the Milwaukee Bucks.
"KAT may be in the middle of his prime and coming off a season in which he was a top 10-15 player, but Giannis is still in the "best in the world" conversation. And his relentless driving would wedge opposing defenses into the paint, creating precious extra time outside for shooters like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby," Bailey wrote.
"The two-man game between Giannis and Brunson could be every bit as devastating as the one the Bucks had with the big man and Damian Lillard, but with better support on the wings from Anunoby, Bridges and Josh Hart."
"Even if it took some more second-round draft capital or another intriguing young talent (like Pacôme Dadiet) did get this over the finish line, it'd be worth it for New York."
The deal itself is a complicated one, but the simple part that matters is Antetokounmpo going to the Knicks. A trade like this would make the Knicks an instant favorite in the Eastern Conference title race, giving them one of the best players in the NBA to pair up with Brunson.
Antetokounmpo has been on the Knicks' radar for a while, but the Bucks haven't appeared willing to trade the "Greek Freak." The Bucks are trying to hold onto their title hopes after winning the NBA Finals back in 2021.
The Bucks won a playoff series back in 2022, but in the last two years, the team has been bounced in the first round of the postseason. They haven't won a playoff series since trading for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, but after waiving him this offseason, the Bucks could be on their last legs as a contender.
