Three Knicks Among Top 2026 Free Agents
The New York Knicks have three players on their roster who are expected to compete for a new contract in the upcoming season.
HoopsHype ranked the top 65 free agents ahead of the summer of 2026 and three Knicks ended up on the list.
Guerschon Yabusele
"Had a solid campaign in his return to the NBA this season. Now, he'll have a chance to really showcase his two-way role-playing skills on a team that won't be as big a mess as Philadelphia was," HoopsHype wrote.
Yabusele signed a two-year deal worth just under $12 million, but he has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Depending on how he performs, Yabusele could stick with the Knicks for another year or test free agency in hopes of signing a bigger contract.
Yabusele turns 30 in December, so teams may not want to give him a long-term deal, but he has the potential to improve his game and become one of the top second-unit forwards in the entire league.
Mitchell Robinson
"Athletic finisher near the basket with great size, length and athleticism. Won't provide much offense outside of finishes near the rim, but is extremely efficient with his finishing. Good shot-blocker and rebounder, too... just has to stay healthy," HoopsHype wrote.
Robinson could be in the Knicks starting lineup this season and the team wants to bring him back. However, with all of the money they have committed to Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, it may be hard for the Knicks to retain Robinson if he has a solid, healthy season.
Jordan Clarkson
"An extremely crafty scorer who changes directions effortlessly and scores from both three and the midrange. Confident shot-taker and, at times, -maker. Very effective floater from the short midrange," HoopsHype wrote.
Clarkson signed a one-year deal for the minimum with the Knicks this offseason, so anything he provides should be considered a positive for the team. He shouldn't sign for much more next summer, making him a possibility to return for the Knicks if things work out between the two sides.
