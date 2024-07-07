Mikal Bridges Fits Seamlessly With Knicks
The New York Knicks are excited to add Mikal Bridges to their formula towards becoming an NBA champion.
The Knicks paid a pretty penny to acquire Bridges, sending Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, a protected first-round pick in 2025, an unprotected pick swap in 2028 and a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal.
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart played with Bridges in college and shared on the Roommates Show why they think he will be a "seamless fit" when he plays with the Knicks in the upcoming season.
"He can go out there and be disruptive on defense, both off ball and on ball," Brunson said. "He can spot up, he can create his own shot. He's just a great asset. That's why the Nets wanted all those picks because they know what he's capable of."
Bridges has had two very distinct chapters in his career so far. After being selected No. 11 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, he emerged into an elite role player for an NBA Finals contender with the Phoenix Suns, and when he was traded for Kevin Durant in February 2023, he became the best player on the team for the Nets. Having two very different experiences should help Bridges in his role with the Knicks.
"The style he played in Phoenix, he can catch and shoot, play off the catch. ... Obviously when he got to Brooklyn, he was their focal point on the offensive end," Hart said. "We're going to get a combination of that. He [also] just gives you another tough, lanky defender."
Bridges is the type of player who can fit in multiple different ways and schemes. He has the ability to be very malleable and coach Tom Thibodeau can utilize him in multiple different lineups. Add that into the fact that he has a built-in chemistry with Brunson, Hart and fellow Villanova alum Donte DiVincenzo, and Bridges is one of the only legitimate possible upgrades on the trade market that could truly make the Knicks better in the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!