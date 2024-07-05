Knicks Troll Isaiah Hartenstein After Signing With Thunder
It's been less than a week since the New York Knicks learned that Isaiah Hartenstein wouldn't be returning to the Big Apple after signing a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
The move didn't come as a huge surprise considering the Knicks offered a four-year deal worth $72 million (the most they could offer), while teams were reportedly interested in giving Hartenstein a contract that would have paid him more than $20 million annually. Instead, Hartenstein got $29 million per year until 2027 with the Thunder.
Hartenstein's former teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson reacted to the Hartenstein news in a joking way after he signed with the Thunder.
"He's dead to us," Hart joked.
Brunson also recalled the moment he found out from Hartenstein that he was leaving, and added his own sense of humor to the news.
"He texted me," Brunson said. "He was like, 'Yo bro, appreciate everything killa.' I was like, 'Who's this?'"
Eventually, Brunson offered a less humorous reaction to Hartenstein's big move.
"I'm happy for him," Brunson said. "I'm happy he was able to make a decision for him and his family."
Hart says that he wishes the Knicks weren't restricted in how much they could offer Hartenstein, saying it almost punishes teams for developing their players.
Hartenstein wasn't expected to become this good after he signed a two-year, $16 million contract in the summer of 2022, but he made a massive stride this past season by entering the starting lineup when Mitchell Robinson had to have surgery on his injured ankle.
Hartenstein, 26, averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Knicks this past season, which don't jump off the box score. However, he was able to become a great pick-and-roll partner for Brunson and protect the rim at a very high level, which made him one of the most sought-out free agents this summer.
It's clear that the Knicks wish they could have kept Hartenstein, but they are happy that he was able to get the contract he got, which is more than what Brunson and Hart currently make.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!