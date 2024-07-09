Mikal Bridges' Knicks Jersey Number Revealed
For several years, Mikal Bridges remained No. 1 in the hearts of New York Knicks like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. His first Manhattan threads will reflect such a status.
Bridges was officially introduced as a member of the Knicks on Tuesday. The former Brooklyn Net is set to retain the digit he wore at Barclays Center, as head coach Tom Thibodeau and president Leon Rose presented him with a jersey bearing the No. 1.
After wearing No. 25 at Villanova and his first four NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Bridges donned the new digit upon his transfer to Brooklyn in 2023. The Nets franchise had previously retired No. 25 for Bill Melchionni ... who, ironically enough, was also a Villanova alum.
Now, Bridges joins three other fellow former Wildcats in Manhattan, as Brunson, Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo just guided the Knicks to their finest season in over a decade, winning 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Obtaining Bridges was the latest example of the Knicks pushing their championship envelope, as they dealt a sizable package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic and multiple first-round picks to land his services.
Bridges will become the 15th player in Knicks history to don the No. 1, the digit last donned by Obi Toppin from 2021 through 2023. Amar'e Stoudemire (2011-15) is perhaps the most famous wearer of the No. 1 jersey and the list of alumni also includes Chris Childs (1997-2001) and newly-minted Knicks assistant coach Maurice Cheeks (1990-91).
Bridges number from college and the desert was available to him, as it was worn last season by Mamadi Diakite, who happened to be included in the rare trade with the Nets. New York also acquired reserve Keita Bates-Diop in the deal, which became official over the weekend.
