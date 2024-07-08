Report: Rokas Jokubaitis Joins Knicks Summer League
Lithuania's loss could become the New York Knicks' gain.
Per a report from Marc del Rio of Diario SPORT, touted Knicks prospect Rokas Jokubaitis is set to join the franchise's Summer League group in Las Vegas this week.
Jokubaitis is thus set to don a Knicks uniform for the first time since one prior Summer League tour in 2021. In three appearances (29 minutes), Jokubaitis earned 19 points (7-of-10, 3-of-5 3-pt.) with four assists and steals each.
A door to Summer League participation opened when a Lithuanian bid to appear in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris fell short despite Jokubaitis' best efforts. A Mažeikiai native, Jokubaitis paired a team-best 16 points with three assists and rebounds each in the qualifying tournament final in San Juan over the weekend, but that wasn't enough to stop host Puerto Rico from earning a 79-68 victory. Lithuania had been seeking its first Olympic bid since 2016.
del Rio's report states that the gambit has the approval of FC Barcelona, the Spanish squad has Jokubaitis' professional rights.
The 23-year-old Jokubaitis has been the stuff of metropolitan folklore, as he has gained international acclaim since the Knicks acquired his draft rights (along with those of current reserve Miles McBride) during the 2021 selections, which saw him chosen 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokubaitis has earned several individual and team-based honors overseas and has developed into a sterling three-point shooter.
Jokubaitis offered a glimpse of what he could offer to current Knicks Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart during last summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup: facing the New York stars in second-round play in Manila, Jokubaitis had nine points a team-best six assists in Lithuania's 110-104 upset win. Despite a perfect mark in group play, the Lithuanians would place sixth in the tournament after losing to Serbia and Latvia in the knockout round.
The summer Knicks should carry exciting antics in the backcourt, as Jokubaitis is set to compete for minutes alongside touted second-round pick Tyler Kolek. New York's prospects open play on Saturday late afternoon when they face those of the Charlotte Hornets (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
