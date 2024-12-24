OG Anunoby Nearly Perfect As Knicks Crush Raptors
With the Toronto Raptors facing his New York Knicks on Monday night, OG Anunoby got to be the ghost of both Christmas past and present.
Anunoby certainly haunted his original NBA employers on Monday as the Knicks torched Toronto by a 139-125 final beautified only by a sluggish fourth quarter for the hosts. With the win, the Knicks have won four in a row going into their nearly-annual Christmas excursion.
Anunoby hit each of his first 11 shots en route to victory, ending the night with 31 points amidst an offensive breakout--one where Jalen Brunson did not hit a single shot from the field in the opening half. Anunoby shared the team lead in scoring with Karl-Anthony Towns, as the duo combined to shoot 24-of-30 from the field.
All that and more was part of a sterling offensive showing for the Knicks, who fell just short of shooting 60 percent from the field. New York also sunk 17 three-pointers and dished out 34 assists on 51 successful tries.
This brief Knicks homestand concludes on Wednesday, when the Knicks open the NBA's annual Christmas day festivities against the San Antonio Spurs (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC).
