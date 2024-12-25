Victor Wembanyama Reaches New Milestone vs. Knicks
Victor Wembanyama had a little more history to gift to NBA fans during the first half of his Christmas debut against the New York Knicks.
With his seventh rebound against the Knicks in Wednesday's Christmas opener, the San Antonio Spurs' sophomore phenom now has 1,000 in his NBA career.
Jordan Howenstine of the Spurs' public relations department noted that it set NBA history, as he just the second player in the Association to earn at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 350 blocks within the first 100 games of his tenure. Wembanyama, ironically enough, joins fellow Spur David Robinson as the only ones to pull it off.
It was a dominant half for Wembanyama, who earned 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks en route to providing a 58-51 halftime lead for the visiting Spurs. The French superstar continues to fulfill and perhaps exceed every expectation placed upon him when the Spurs made him the top pick of the 2023 draft.
Wembanyama struggled in his first visit to Madison Square Garden last season, shooting just 4-of-14 from the field and hauling in an uncharacteristic nine rebounds in a 126-105 defeat. He earned revenge when they engaged in a rematch at Frost Bank Center in March, as his 40-point, 20-rebound double-double countered a 61-point tally from Jalen Brunson. San Antonio took the game 130-125 in overtime.
