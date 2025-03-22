Warriors Sign Former Knicks First-Rounder For Rest of Season
New York Knicks draft bust Kevin Knox II has found contractual gold in Golden State.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Knox is set to sign a rest-of-season deal with the Golden State Warriors as they continue their postseason push.
Knox, 25, is best known for his NBA arrival, as the Knicks made him the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Kentucky. Despite a somewhat promising rookie season, Knox never lived up to his lottery pick potential and was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 in exchange for fellow draft class washout Cam Reddish, who was later sent to Portland in exchange for Josh Hart.
From there, Knox embarked on a nomadic NBA career, appearing on four different NBA rosters since leaving Manhattan. He also went through several stints in the G League, including a 28-game showing in Santa Cruz that landed him a pair of 10-day contracts with the Warriors.
Knox has made seven appearances for the NBA Warriors, averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds. That includes a 12-point showing with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal in Golden State's Feb. 25 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
“I love that he went to Santa Cruz,” head coach Steve Kerr said of Knox in February, per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. “All season, worked on his game after bouncing around the league a little bit and not experiencing the success that he wanted. I thought that showed great fortitude and resilience for him to go to Santa Cruz, put the work in, be patient, come up here with a great attitude.”
Knox is set to continue as a depth star for Golden State's ongoing playoff run, which has seen them win 14 of their last 16 games en route to claiming the sixth and final playoff spot on the Western Conference playoff bracket.
