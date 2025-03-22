Former Knicks Coach Taking Leave From Clippers
New York Knicks fans will have to be a little more patient when it comes to welcoming back one of their modern coaching legends to Madison Square Garden.
Per Joey Linn of Clippers On SI, Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy is on a de facto leave of absence as he is taking "a least a couple of weeks" off due to a family medical issue. The Clippers are set to set to visit the Knicks next week as they serve as the opponent in the conclusion of a three-game homestand on Wednesday night at MSG.
Van Gundy, who served at the helm of the Knicks for parts of seven seasons, has returned to an NBA bench for the first time since leading the Houston Rockets in 2007. He now stands as the lead assistant to Tyronn Lue on the Clippers' sideline after spending last season as a coaching consultant with the Boston Celtics. That allowed Van Gundy to earn his first NBA championship ring, as Boston took down the Dallas Mavericks in last summer's NBA Finals.
Van Gundy's return to the Association comes after he spent 15 seasons as one of the lead color commentators on ABC/ESPN alongside fellow former Knick Mark Jackson. Together with longtime Knicks play-by-play man Mike Breen, the trio called some of the most famous moments in recent NBA history, including numerous editions of the Finals.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was proud to do battle with Van Gundy earlier this month, when the Clippers took a 105-95 decision at Intuit Dome. Thibodeau previously served as an assistant under Van Gundy, who took the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1999.
"He's a terrific, terrific coach, great person, extremely knowledgeable, just a great human being," Thibodeau said of Van Gundy's new opportunity (h/t New York Basketball on X). "So I'm real happy for him."
Los Angeles, currently one game behind Golden State for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference, is also missing Lue, who is dealing with back pain. Acting head coach duties have been passed over to former Denver Nuggets boss and three-time NBA champion Brian Shaw in the interim.
