Mike Brown Could Change Everything For Knicks
The New York Knicks are entering the Mike Brown era after firing Tom Thibodeau last month.
Brown is expected to lead the Knicks to become one of the best teams in the NBA in hopes of competing for a championship.
Empire Sports Media analyst Davin McFarland looked into Brown's schemes and how it could change for the Knicks.
"In his inaugural season with Sacramento (2022-23), Brown orchestrated the NBA’s most efficient offense, scoring a historic 118.6 points per 100 possessions," McFarland wrote. "His strategy focuses on motion, cutting, and dribble handoffs, all designed to create open looks for shooters and dynamic pick-and-roll plays.
"Defensively, Brown’s reputation for accountability and innovative coverages promises to address past playoff struggles for the Knicks. Given the vulnerability [Karl-Anthony] Towns faced against quicker forwards and [Jalen] Brunson’s heavy offensive burden, which left him exposed defensively, fans are eager to see how Brown might employ aggressive schemes, such as switch-heavy coverages."
The Knicks were looking for a coach that would be able to lead a team that was already at a high level but coming from a bit of a different approach to give the squad a new, fresh perspective.
Brown does business a bit differently than Thibodeau, so he checks off that box. Whether or not these schemes will be better than Thibodeau's remains to be seen.
The Knicks are putting a ton of pressure on Brown to be the one to get this team across the finish line. Teams don't fire their head coaches six wins away from a championship unless they can hire someone who can do it better. The Knicks feel like Brown could be that coach for the team.
If Brown can win a championship with the Knicks, he will go down as a New York sports legend.
