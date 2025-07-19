All Knicks

Mike Brown Could Change Everything For Knicks

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown could have the key to the team's success.

Jeremy Brener

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown signals to players during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown signals to players during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are entering the Mike Brown era after firing Tom Thibodeau last month.

Brown is expected to lead the Knicks to become one of the best teams in the NBA in hopes of competing for a championship.

Empire Sports Media analyst Davin McFarland looked into Brown's schemes and how it could change for the Knicks.

"In his inaugural season with Sacramento (2022-23), Brown orchestrated the NBA’s most efficient offense, scoring a historic 118.6 points per 100 possessions," McFarland wrote. "His strategy focuses on motion, cutting, and dribble handoffs, all designed to create open looks for shooters and dynamic pick-and-roll plays.

"Defensively, Brown’s reputation for accountability and innovative coverages promises to address past playoff struggles for the Knicks. Given the vulnerability [Karl-Anthony] Towns faced against quicker forwards and [Jalen] Brunson’s heavy offensive burden, which left him exposed defensively, fans are eager to see how Brown might employ aggressive schemes, such as switch-heavy coverages."

The Knicks were looking for a coach that would be able to lead a team that was already at a high level but coming from a bit of a different approach to give the squad a new, fresh perspective.

Brown does business a bit differently than Thibodeau, so he checks off that box. Whether or not these schemes will be better than Thibodeau's remains to be seen.

The Knicks are putting a ton of pressure on Brown to be the one to get this team across the finish line. Teams don't fire their head coaches six wins away from a championship unless they can hire someone who can do it better. The Knicks feel like Brown could be that coach for the team.

If Brown can win a championship with the Knicks, he will go down as a New York sports legend.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News