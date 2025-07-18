Knicks Major Extension Decision Linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumor
The New York Knicks are figuring out what to do with respect to Mikal Bridges' upcoming extension.
Bridges has one year left on his contract with the Knicks, making him eligible to sign a new extension, but New York has not agreed to terms with its star guard.
The Knicks traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges in June 2024, so they should want to keep him — unless there was a move to be made that would get the team over the top in the championship conversation.
SNY insider Ian Begley is reporting that Bridges' extension talks are dependent on whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"The Knicks and all the other teams are kind of keeping an eye on Milwaukee and what may or may not happen there," Begley said.
"I think one of the reasons why (Bridges) has not been extended yet is because once you extend him, you cannot trade him for six months and I think until the Giannis stuff is fully settled, and I don't think it's fully settled yet... When he does extend, I think that tells you Giannis is put to bed, is off the table in a sense."
If the Knicks were to acquire Antetokounmpo, it would be hard to get a deal done without Bridges. If they were able to keep Bridges, it would likely spell the end of OG Anunoby in New York.
Either way, there is a lot of uncertainty with Antetokounmpo, so once that's resolved, it will allow the Knicks to move forward with Bridges.
Bridges will make $24.9 million in his final year with the Knicks and will likely look to sign the biggest deal of his career when he becomes a free agent this summer, unless New York wants to ink him to a contract sooner.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!