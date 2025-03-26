Bucks' Damian Lillard Discovers Blood Clot Before Knicks Game
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard will be out indefinitely as he deals with a blood clot in his right calf. Milwaukee (40-31) is set to host the New York Knicks on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.
Charania further reported that Lillard's medication has "stabilized the blood clot" and that he will "continue with regular testing."
“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up," Lillard said of his situation, per Chris Haynes of TNT Sports. "Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family."
"I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career.”
Lillard, 34, is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in his second season as a Buck. He joins a lengthy list of Milwauke medical absences: the Bucks also lost former Knicks center Jericho Sims to a thumb injury while another ex-New Yorker, Bobby Portis, is in the midst of a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.
Entering Tuesday night play, the Bucks are 4 1/2 games behind the Knicks for third place in the East. Before the Knicks visit, they'll close out a five-game road trip on Wednesday in Denver (9 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin).
