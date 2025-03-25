Knicks Veteran Wants One More Start
Some have called for changes to the New York Knicks lineup as they gear up for the final stages of the regular season. Forward P.J. Tucker is among them, albeit for reasons beyond basketball.
Currently working through the latter of two 10-day contracts, Tucker yearned for an entry into the Knicks' starting lineup at some point over the final 12 games in an interview with James Edwards III of The Athletic. Tucker's reasons are not egotistical but more theological.
Engaged in a "pop quiz" game where Edwards questions veterans about their NBA careers (meant, in Edwards' words, to "allow fans to learn more about a player, provide humor," as well as serve as "a good icebreaker"), Tucker was informed that he had 666 starts to his NBA name. In Christian theology, "666" has been translated as "the number of the beast" or the Antichrist in the Revelation, the final book of the Christian Bible.
That might be enough for Tucker to have a conversation with head coach Tom Thibodeau about getting a start for the Knicks before this season lets out.
"I did not want to know that one," Tucker told Edwards with a laugh. "I’m about to go talk to Thibs. No way, bro. That gave me chills. That’s scary. I don’t like that. That’s crazy. I’m not ending it like that. I promise you."
Most of Tucker's starts came with either the Phoenix Suns (2012-17) or Houston Rockets (2017-21).
Tucker's presence has been anything but evil for the Knicks (44-26) as they close in on a playoff berth. While the 39-year-old has only appeared in one Knicks game to date, he has been a welcome veteran presence in New York and has already gained a cult following among Knicks fans. When Thibodeau has emptied the bench at the end of recent one-sided wins, Tucker's name has been chanted under Madison Square Garden's roof.
“Guys like that, when they’ve been around the league so much and they’ve garnered respect throughout the league, they’re who they are,” starter Josh Hart said of Tucker's original arrival earlier this month, per Steve Popper of Newsday. “They’re going to come in and talk and have a voice and obviously we welcome that. We want him to be who he is. They signed him for a reason. He has to keep doing what got him here, and part of that is the leadership aspect and the vocal ability.”
Even if Tucker doesn't get another start before his career lets out, he can perhaps avoid any potential damnation by adding his postseason workload to his tally. Tucker has started 90 NBA playoff games since 2017, including 19 during the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run in 2021.
