Mitchell Robinson Finally Upgraded on Knicks Injury Report
It's one small step for the New York Knicks but one giant leap for Mitchell Robinson.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Robinson will be listed as questionable on the Knicks' injury report for their Friday night showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET, MSG). It'll be the first time that Robinson has a designation beyond "out" on a pregame injury list this season.
Charania previously reported that Robinson would make his seventh season debut as a Knicks this week. New York (38-20) has two road on the immediate docket, facing Memphis on Friday before taking their talents to South Beach to face the Miami Heat on Sunday.
Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, has not played at all this season due to ankle issues stemming from last season, ones only aggravated during an overly physical showdown with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. With Robinson sidelined, the Knicks traded for All-Star Game starter Karl-Anthony Towns and also re-signed Precious Achiuwa.
Robinson's potential return comes shortly after some dire medical news for the Knicks, who recently learned they would be missing one of Robinson's replacements, rookie Ariel Hukporti, for most, if not all, of the remaining regular season.
