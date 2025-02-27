Report: Knicks Eyeing Two G Leaguers for Final Roster Spot
To quench their thirst for help on the roster, the New York Knicks may be turning to the Gatorade League.
When this week lets out, the Knicks will have some financial flexibility to add a veteran to their regular roster while staying below the restrictive second salary apron. Many have theorized that the Knicks will turn to their G League club in Westchester to fill that spot and SNY insider Ian Begley hints that two names from White Plains are particularly attractive.
"In a couple of days, they will have enough room under that apron to add a veteran. They have that 15th spot open," Begley said on the latest edition of his web series "The Putback." "I've been saying it for a while, TJ Warren is certainly on the radar for that spot. I think you can also add Chuma Okeke as a name on the radar for that spot. Both are candidates for that 15th spot. That signing can happen later this week.”
It's hardly a surprise to see Warren, a 10-year NBA veteran with 385 Association games to his name, in contention for this spot. He has routinely stood as Westchester's star attraction this season, averaging 24.9 points and 6.3 rebounds between the regular season and the in-season tournament.
But Okeke has also begun to make a case, averaging 17 tallies with 8.4 boards in this full season. His efforts were recently rewarded with a brief NBA stint on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster but he has since returned to Westchester, where the Knicks (14-9) sit a game-and-a-half out of first place in the G League's Eastern Conference.
Both Warren and Okeke previously partook in the Knicks' preseason affairs before reporting to White Plains and later led Westchester to its second consecutive triumph in the G League Winter Showcase. While there doesn't appear to be a spot in the metropolitan rotation available at the NBA level, it'd hardly be surprising to see either of them join the parent club for the stretch run of this season.
Westchester returns to action on Friday night when it hits the road to face the Greensboro Swarm (7 p.m. ET, NBAGLeague.com). Time will tell if its the last G League effort for either Warren or Okeke.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!