Doris Burke Defends Knicks Star From Bill Simmons Criticism
The best things in life are free, but Doris Burke praised the way New York Knicks guard and captain Jalen Brunson earns his time at the foul line.
After Brunson was targeted by commentator and unapologetic Boston Celtics fan Bill Simmons for supposed flopping, the ESPN analyst came to his defense during the national broadcast of the Knicks' Wednesday win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Isn't that what great offensive players do?" Burke rhetorically asked when broadcast partner Mark Jones referenced Brunson's recurring trips to the foul line. "You don't necessarily have the rhythm and the touch but you hang in. You draw some fouls. I know Bill Simmons was talking this week about him being a flopper, like of all-time and I think to myself no, like he's crafty. What has he drawn, something like 17 charges? I think he's near the top of the list."
To Burke's point, Brunson has indeed drawn 17 charges this season, tied with Isaiah Joe and former Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. for second-most in the Association this season (Portland's Toumani Camara leads with 24). Brunson was third in the league in the same department in his debut year with the Knicks (27) and was second last year (35).
That apparently drew the wrath of Simmons, who ripped Brunson for the "best flopping [Simmons] had ever seen" on his eponymous podcast after Boston did battle with the Knicks over the weekend. Bizarrely, Simmons' complaints came after not only a one-sided win for his Celtics but also an afternoon where Brunson did not visit the foul line once.
Brunson's propensity to pick up foul calls took center stage on Wednesday, as New York (38-20) staged off a Philadelphia rally to earn a 110-105 win at Madison Square Garden. Brunson was nearly flawless from the foul line, hitting 15-of-16 tries, including 7-of-8 in a final stretch that saw him score all but two of the Knicks' last 14 points en route to victory.
If anyone under the Garden's iconic roof sympathized with Simmons, it was the 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, who though that Brunson's time at the foul line in a close game was excessive.
"Our ... goal is to not foul him," Nurse said in video from SNY. "I think we bumped him a little bit here and there, but I thought 16 [attempts] was quite a few tonight for him."
Following Wednesday's game, Brunson is averaging a career-best seven free throw attempts per game, tied with Phoenix's Devin Booker for fifth in the Association.
