Knicks, Jalen Brunson Survive 76ers in Divisional Thriller
It required a couple of extra Brotherly Shoves, but the New York Knicks doomed the Philadelphia 76ers to their ninth consecutive loss.
The clutch antics of Jalen Brunson thrust the Knicks to a much-needed victory, as they survived the Sixers by a 110-105 final at Madison Square Garden. New York is back in the win column after consecutive weekend losses and has won four in row over the 76ers for the first time since 2015-16.
Desperate Philadelphia ate away at a lasting Knicks lead that summitted at 19 and even jumped ahead temporarily in the fourth but a Brunson three-pointer officially killed off any hope of completing the comeback.
Brunson put up 14 points for the Knicks in the final period, including a three-pointer over Tyrese Maxey that broke a 102-all during the penultimate minute. He ended the night with a game-best 34, four ahead of Maxey, who paced the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in scoring despite shooting 0-of-10 from three-point range.
Brilliant bookends led the way for the Knicks (38-20), who jumped out to an early double-figure lead thanks to 19 opening period points for Brunson's fellow Villanova alum Mikal Bridges. He ended the night with 28 points while Josh Hart was impactful despite only five shot attempts by pulling in 17 rebounds.
It was a victorious night for a Knicks group despite a literally painful night in the interior: Karl-Anthony Towns was scratched after enduring a knee injury in Sunday's game in Boston and his replacement in the starting five, rookie Ariel Hukporti, was lost to a knee ailment of his own in the second half.
Philadelphia has one more chance to earn revenge against the Knicks for ending their last season on April 1 at MSG. In the meantime, the Knicks return to action on Friday night when they face the current Western Conference runners-up in Memphis (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
