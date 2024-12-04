Potential Knicks Trade Candidates Expected to Be on the Market
The NBA trade market is starting to heat up as the deadline sits a little over two months away. Reports are starting to surface about players being actively shopped, or teams looking to go after talent.
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position when it comes to the trade market. The team hasn't been involved in any rumors lately, as they made major moves in the offseason to bring in Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, with the absence of key rotation Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, New York lacks depth.
The Knicks were linked to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler back in August, but talks died down after they acquired Towns. Now, with Robinson's injury problems having been a major issue throughout his career, it may be time for New York to look back out West.
According to Forbes' Evan Sidery, the Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are viewed as prominent sellers as trade season approaches. Kessler was mentioned in a slew of names that are expected to be on the market, including Robert Williams III, Deandre Ayton, and others.
The news comes after Sidery reported major Eastern Conference sellers to be the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards. These three teams also have potential upgrades for the Knicks at center, including Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas.
There are plenty of options for New York entering the NBA trade season, but if the team does decide to make a trade, the challenge with be with salaries. The Knicks are currently over the first apron, so if they want a player of that caliber, Robinson and/or Achiuwa would almost certainly have to be shipped out. Robinson is currently in the third year of his four-year, $60 million contract. Achiuwa signed a one-year, $6 million deal this past offseason to remain a Knick.
It's important to note that with Achiuwa's new contract, he would not be able to be traded until Dec. 15. The forward has been out with a hamstring injury, but head coach Tom Thibodeau said he could return "in a week or so," according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.
Robinson is a different story. The seven-footer is still recovering from foot surgery and is hopeful to return in January. Out of a possible 466 regular-season games across his first six seasons, Robinson has played in just 320. That total will go up as the 2024-25 season progresses.
