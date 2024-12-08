NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Could Eye Rockets Center
As NBA teams start to put players on the trade market, the New York Knicks could be a potential buyer as the team looks to contend. The Knicks won't be buying another big-name player, but they are in desperate need of depth in the absence of backup center Mitchell Robinson.
Forward Precious Achiuwa returned from a hamstring injury in Thursday's 125-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets. While it was promising to see, Robinson remains out until January at least. This could result in New York targeting a more durable and reliable backup five.
The Houston Rockets are a team that could give the Knicks what they want. Veteran center Steven Adams was sent to Houston in a trade last season after undergoing right knee surgery. That, along with a lingering calf strain, has kept him in limited minutes to start the season.
The 31-year-old center is averaging 2.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. However, in 2023 Adams averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The injuries may have hindered Adams, but he hasn't gotten enough minutes to prove it. Historically, he's been more durable than Robinson and a more versatile option on offense. Plus, his 10 years of playoff experience could help New York in big-game situations. He's expected to be healthier and in a better position for more minutes soon.
Adams is in the final year of a two-year, $25.2 million contract. Making $12.6 million this season, the Knicks can match his salary to make a trade work. Robinson and/or Achiuwa with another salary filler would likely be involved.
Adams joins a list of centers within Knicks trade circles. Jonas Valanciunas and Walker Kessler, among others, are linked to New York. The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and other rebuilding teams are established sellers as NBA trade season approaches.
The Knicks have some time before getting involved in any serious trade talks. Robinson is expected to return sometime in January, and the trade deadline isn't until Feb. 6. However, Adams along with the other centers mentioned are names to watch.
