NBA Analyst Reveals Knicks Worst Fear
The New York Knicks have a big offseason ahead when it comes to adding players to their team. But they also have to take care of some of their own, including small forward OG Anunoby.
Anunoby, who turns 27 next month, is one of the biggest free agents in the NBA this summer, and he should command interest from several teams. However, it's imperative that the Knicks get ahead of the ball and bring back one of their best players.
"Following his trade to New York, Anunoby had the best swing rating in the entire NBA (plus-23.9 points per 100 possessions), even edging out that of MVP winner Nikola Jokić (plus-23.7). A new contract is going to be costly. The Knicks shouldn't have to have any max discussions, but a deal that comes in at $35 million or more per year is possible. A healthy Anunoby takes New York from a good team to a championship contender. Bringing him back is an absolute must," Bleacher Report writes.
The Knicks have been seeking that "big star" for a while, and even though he may not be the biggest name in the league, Anunoby could qualify as the piece the Knicks need to get to the next level.
While Anunoby struggled with health during his time with the Knicks, he was a major difference-maker when he was on the court. In the regular season, the Knicks were 20-3 when Anunoby played, meaning they were 30-29 when he was either with the Toronto Raptors or not on the floor. Simply put, Anunoby elevates this team.
In the second round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, Anunoby was healthy for the first two games and scored 28 points in a Game 2 win. However, a hamstring injury held him out for the next four games, and the Pacers were able to overcome a 2-0 deficit. He tried to return for Game 7, but it was clear that he wasn't healthy to come back as he only played four minutes.
That's why he should command as high of a contract as possible. If he were to sign elsewhere in free agency, it could really set the Knicks back and possibly force them to make an ill-advised trade that won't get them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
