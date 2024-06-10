Knicks Linked to Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
The New York Knicks are seeking a star this summer, and there are a number of different places they could look.
One possible solution is a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, according to one NBA executive.
“That team (the Timberwolves) is in flux,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “They want to keep building off what they did this year, but they just can’t afford it. So I would think it is 100% expected that if they move on from him when the dust settles, the Knicks are going to be there.”
Towns, 28, has spent his entire career with the Timberwolves since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. This past season, Towns became an All-Star for the fourth time in his career, averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting over 41 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Towns and the Timberwolves also experienced playoff success for the first time, winning their first playoff series as a core and advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years.
If Towns were to be traded to the Knicks, it would likely result in the end of Julius Randle's tenure with the team. However, a deal wouldn't be as simple as a one-for-one swap.
"The Knicks can provide the Wolves with a player—that would be Julius Randle, of course—and have ample remaining first-round picks to help the Timberwolves there," Heavy.com writes. "The question is cap relief. That would require a third team, one that has cap room and would be willing to take on the contract of, say, Bojan Bogdanovic, if it came with draft assets. The Wolves would be able to take back Bogdanovic themselves, but likely would not have much use for him."
Ultimately, the Knicks need to ask themselves if trading for Towns is even worth it for them. Towns is about to begin his four-year, $221 million extension that includes a $61 million player option in 2027-28 when he is 32 years old. While trading for Towns sounds like a good idea in theory, it could end up disastrous if it doesn't result in championships.
Whichever move the Knicks make next, they need to get as close to ensuring that this is a deal that will net them a championship. And Towns doesn't scream like the move the Knicks need to make.
