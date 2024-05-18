NBA Future Power Rankings: Knicks Among Top 10
Regardless of how the New York Knicks' season ends, it's clear that the team has a ton of promise going into the future.
Bleacher Report ranked each NBA team based on their three-year outlook and placed the Knicks at No. 7.
"[Jalen] Brunson, [Julius] Randle, [OG] Anunoby (player option), Robinson and Bojan Bogdanović are all under contract next season. Brunson's teammates from Villanova, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, will be there too, providing the same grit and chemistry that they are right now," Bleacher Report writes. "And New York still has tons of draft assets to put in trades to supplement this group or even chase another star between now and the 2027 Finals."
Only the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets ranked higher than the Knicks in this exercise.
All of the teams above have something in common: they have a true superstar that can carry a team during a postseason. Brunson has been able to lead the Knicks all while injuries have ravaged the team. He's on an epic run in this postseason, and as long as he remains the team's star player, the Knicks will have a chance to be great.
The Knicks could still go out and win a championship this year, making this team one of the most dangerous in the league in the coming years.
