NBA Insider Hints Knicks Could Pull Off Shocking Hire
While he might not be the leader in the clubhouse to take the reins of the New York Knicks' head coaching job, there's one surprising name in the mix of the team's potential options who could have a real shot at finding his way to the role: current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
During a segment on ESPN's The Hoop Collective podcast, insider Tim MacMahon noted that while he doesn't have any sense of direction on Kidd's thought process, he doesn't rule out the idea that the Mavericks coach could jump ship to become the Knicks' next head coach.
"I'm not going to sit here and tell you that I know, or even think that J-Kidd wants out of Dallas. That would be going way too far," MacMahon said. "What I can comfortably say is there have certainly been some decisions, major franchise decisions that have been made that he was not on board with... One of which includes the firing of Casey Smith, who J-Kidd has been extremely tight with since his second tenure as a player in Dallas, who is now running the health and performance group for the New York Knicks."
Of course, of all the decisions the Mavericks have made without Kidd's alignment, the Luka Doncic deal to the Los Angeles Lakers would be the first one to come to mind for most. And rightfully so.
However, even beyond that one franchise-changing, league-shifting move that Kidd was seemingly not consulted on by Nico Harrison, the decision for Dallas to move out the now-Knicks' current training staff lead in Smith could also seemingly play a vital role in any potential move to New York.
So does that mean there's a real shot for the Knicks to make a splash hire of Kidd? MacMahon isn't willing to go that far just yet, simply due to the Mavericks' coach's comfort level within his current situation, which could keep him staying put, but New York could easily make a strong effort to make the pairing come to fruition.
"He loves Kyrie, he loves AD. I think there is confidence they can be a good team again next season," MacMahon said. "I think it would be way too far to hint, suggest, or any of that, that J-Kidd is looking to get out of Dallas."
But, while Kidd himself might not be looking to escape Dallas, and especially as a franchise talent in Cooper Flagg expects to be on the way in less than a month's time, if the Knicks brass could offer a compelling pitch or a decently-sized contract to help stoke the flames of the fire to find his way to New York, it may not be completely out of the question.
