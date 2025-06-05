Insider Links Two NBA Head Coaches as Potential Knicks Targets
The New York Knicks shook up the NBA world in a major way on Tuesday with their announcement to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau, following the franchise's most successful season in over three decades, and now leaving the floor open for another mind to take the reins of this roster after an Eastern Conference Finals finish.
And among that list of potential candidates that the Knicks could have some early interest in, two of them may already have head coaching jobs with other organizations across the league, yet still may land some intrigue from New York.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that both Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka could be candidates New York is interested in bringing in, but would need permission from their respective teams to bring either in for an interview.
"Udoka is a name that I’d heard as well," SNY's Ian Begley wrote. "To hire Udoka, the Knicks would have to get permission from Houston and give the Rockets compensation to let Udoka out of his deal. I can’t see Dallas even entertaining the idea of letting Kidd go."
It's surely some high hopes for the Knicks to target either option on the table, as both look to have comfortable positions within their own situations to where a move to New York doesn't make a ton of sense.
Udoka is coming off his best season since joining the Rockets' staff as the second seed in the Western Conference with immense offseason flexibility, while Kidd is positioned to select Cooper Flagg atop this summer's draft and move forward with his own championship aspirations in Dallas. Of course, a lofty contract coming either of their way could force a change of heart, but there's an extensive assortment of other options in the mix that might be a bit more feasible.
However, even with the odds stacked against them, it may not stop the Knicks brass from trying their hand to see if either head coach is open for a move to the Big Apple.
It should be nothing short of a fascinating coming days and weeks for the Knicks leading up to the announcement of their next head coach. While it might not be the most likely direction on the table, keep tabs on both Kidd and Udoka as dark horse candidates in the race to fill Thibodeau's role on the sidelines.
