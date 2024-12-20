Networks Competing For Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony may be plotting a comeback to New York Knicks games and more.
Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the NBA's new and old TV partners are competing for Anthony's services as an analyst, as his report claims the Knicks star is "talking to everyone" about potential television duties.
Anthony, 40, ended his sterling NBA career, with featured six-plus seasons with the Knicks, last year. He has nonetheless remained active in the hardwood social realms, notably getting in on the player podcasting game with "7PM in Brooklyn," a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original.
Anthony also remains well-respected by those who came after him, as evidenced by his interactions with the United States men's national basketball team during their latest gold medal run at the Paris Olympics. In addition to potential broadcasting endeavors, Anthony is also entering the creative arena with Creative 7 Productions, which references the digit he wore during his time stationed in Manhattan.
Next year marks a major landmark in the NBA coverage and content production game, as the league embarks on new roads with Amazon and NBC while retaining ABC and ESPN, their longtime partners at the Walt Disney Company. The newcomers are set to utilize their streaming services Prime Video and Peacock while parent company Comcast will bring games back to NBC's traditional airwaves since their turn-of-the-century heyday headlined by Michael Jordan. All three are said to be wooing Anthony with the changes set to kick in next season.
Modern broadcast gossip has centered on the newcomers picking up new talents. Anthony's fellow former Knick Jamal Crawford, for example, is said to be joining NBC next year along with Dwyane Wade, who called the aforementioned American Olympic run in Paris. Crawford is currently working with MSG Network, calling Knicks road games in place of longtime color commentator Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
