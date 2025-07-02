New Favorite Emerges in Knicks Coaching Search
The New York Knicks' unique attempts at filling their current head coaching vacancy has made for one of the league's most notable charades in the month since they parted ways with Tom Thibodeau. While the other needy teams filled their open posts long ago, the Knicks still stand alone, now entering July after a wild few weeks of rumors and risks.
They started by going door-to-door and asking anyone they thought of if they were interested in hearing more about being the next coach of the Knicks, even if they were already captaining other teams in the NBA or in the college game. Whispers started accumulating about management's unconventional strategy in splitting with Thibodeau, but they eventually narrowed the hunt down to a few likely favorites.
Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, two recently-employed NBA coaches who led the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies respectively until recently, were announced as two of the Knicks' first official interviews.
After a few other names were later brought in to speak with New York's top decision-makers, Marc Stein reports that Brown has evolved into the frontrunner to next coach the Knicks, having been offered an exclusive second interview.
Brown, like Jenkins, was relieved of his duties midway through last season, amassing a 59.9% winning rate across two and a half seasons as the Kings' top man. He memorably led the "Beam Team" Kings back to the playoffs in 2023, breaking a 17-year long drought of zero postseason basketball with the offensively-tilted Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox-led attack.
He finds himself back in the job hunt after his most recent stop, but this wouldn't be his first time bouncing back.
Brown's first stint as a head coach arrived when he helped lead a budding LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers to playoff notoriety, taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers after a few years before briefly returning to the Cavs and eventually disappearing back into an assistant coaching role with the Golden State Warriors.
Jenkins reportedly impressed the Knicks brass when he got a chance to sit down with them, but Brown's ability to garner support with the team in his most recent encounter combined with his longstanding relationship to key New York executive William Wesley may have given him a big lead in the race.
