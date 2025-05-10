New Pope Has Kept Track of 'Nova Knicks
The New York Knicks have enjoyed a literal Holy See over the past few seasons.
Already impressed by the Knicks' surprising success over the Boston Celtics in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, observers have wondered if New York is destined to obtain divine intervention after the papal election of Villanova alum Robert Prevost, an American-born bishop who has taken the name of Pope Leo XIV.
Rev. Robert P. Hagan, a Villanova senior associate athletic director and longtime Wildcats chaplain, confirmed to Tess DeMeyer of The Athletic that Prevost has kept track of the Knicks' recent success, which has been built by fellow Main Line alums Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart.
“We’ve had a lot of fun watching the Knicks because Jalen (Brunson) and Josh (Hart) and Donte (DiVincenzo) was there and now Mikal (Bridges) is there,” Rev. Hagan, who met Prevost at an "Augustinian spiritual boot camp" in 1998, told DeMeyer. “I think that Pope Leo will still keep an eye on the 'Nova Knicks. I think he’ll still keep an eye on the Wildcats, and I think he’ll be very proud of not just who they are but the way that they play with a certain spirit and unselfishness."
With Prevost's election, the Catholic Church's leadership now mirrors that of the Knicks: both Prevost and captain Brunson hail from Villanova, the famed Augustinian university near Philadelphia. Prevost is a 1977 graduate of Villanova, majoring in mathematics before he joined the Order of Saint Augustine.
Prevost and Hagan have certainly had plenty to talk about over the last few seasons: the Knicks have reached each of the last three NBA postseason tournaments thanks to the efforts of their Wildcats, who previously earned collegiate national championships in 2016 and 2018.
Brunson came to the Knicks as a free agent in 2022 before Hart and Bridges joined the team through trades. DiVincenzo played with the Knicks last before he was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the deal that acquired Karl-Anthony Towns late last offseason. Minnesota is currently ensnared in a 1-1 deadlock with the Golden State Warriors in its own conference semifinal series but many have them pegged as favorites after Bay Area star Stephen Curry endured an injury that will keep him out for at least one week of action.
Brunson and head coach Tom Thibodeau humorously commented on the Catholic developments as they prepared for Saturday's continuation of the series with the Celtics (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC): Thibodeau joked that his Villanova proteges can finally "be forgiven for their sins" while Brunson was pleased to see the Wildcats thrust into the spotlight while assuring observers that he was "a little focused on something going on right now."
